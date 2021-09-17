2

I deposited a cheque from my sugar daddy and then he asked me to send someone money. I only sent a little bit, but then I canceled the transactions before they were completed and my sugar daddy hasn't noticed yet.

What do I do? He emailed me the cheque, then I deposited it through my mobile app. Now I'm freaking out. Please tell me what to do. Can my account get hacked? Can my bank get hacked? Do I call my bank and ask them to cancel the deposit? What do I tell them? Will I get fired from my job if I work for the financial side of the bank? Please help me, I am so scared right now.

Please be kind.

3
  • 3
    Never do that again. Your "sugar daddy" is a criminal and is using you to launder money, that he likely stole somewhere, and he is giving to other criminals or funding terrorists. Don't send him or anyone else money on his behalf. In the future, stop accepting free lunches.
    – Stian Yttervik
    3 hours ago
  • Can cheques be emailed?
    – Rodrigo de Azevedo
    3 hours ago
  • 1
    @RodrigodeAzevedo yes
    – Juliana Karasawa Souza
    2 hours ago
3

The cheque is likely to be stolen, forged, drawn on an account with no money, or taken in payment for goods that will never be sent (because they don't even exist).

It will bounce sooner or later.

Can my account get hacked?

No

Can my bank get hacked?

No

Do I call my bank and ask them to cancel the deposit? What do I tell them?

Contact the bank and tell them that you suspect the cheque may be fraudulent. Do not spend any of the money, or send it to anyone else. The money could be taken back from your account at any time.

Will I get fired from my job if I work for the financial side of the bank?

Probably not. But you may get a stern talking to.

