-7

I am having problems with pet Rusky. It will no longer fit it's computer case and is getting very cold. I worried that Rusky might die soon from the cold since it has no computer case and no strong vodka to bathe in. I have tried find bigger computer case though silly americans not have big sturdy Russian computer cases like back home. Please help soon! I fear I am already losing him and it might be to late. #saverusky #findbiggercomputercase #ruskyforlife

Improve this question
New contributor
Rusky Lover is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 1
    I’m voting to close this question because it isn't a question
    – Justin Cave
    1 hour ago
  • Why you downvote! This is serious Rusky matter! Почему руские все должны страдать!
    – Rusky Lover
    1 hour ago

Your Answer

Rusky Lover is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.