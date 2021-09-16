Recently I have been hearing a lot about the Direct Register Service (DRS) and how you can buy stocks directly from a transfer agent, instead of going through a broker and the DTCC.

If you purchase stock through a transfer agent, is it still going through the DTCC system/exchanges? Or do they own stock that they can sell directly to you?

Holding stocks at a broker registers them in "street-name", but with a transfer agent, they are registered directly to you.

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/b/bookentrysecurities.asp

I am curious how the transfer of securities works when purchasing/selling through a transfer agent, such as ComputerShare, and a broker?