My situation is not common... my lifestyle... not common.

Recently the company I worked for was bought out and the two "divisions" were split into 2 companies. I assisted the 2nd division on my days off. Instead of losing that ability the owner is willing to 1099 me.

So my W2 position is in Texas. My "new" 1099 position in North Dakota. My single family residence ~130 miles from my 1099. This is also the location of a semi-automated business I run. I do not call it my home as I spend one day there per month. I only kept it because my small venture is mildly profitable. I only go there to ensure my machines are running properly. For over a year the water and gas have been off. With the exception of a mattress there is no furniture. Most mail goes to a box in TX. The intention if I ever have time is to rent all the rooms out.

The order of stops can be changed to accommodate but the typical month goes something like: work 20 consecutive days in south Texas (put up in hotel at company's expense), drive to my SFR and reset machines as necessary, sleep, drive to 1099 (put up in hotel at their expense and spend 4-6 days there, drive back to Texas to hotel first, sleep, use their vehicle for daily transport between hotel and work locations.

Does this work on any legs of the trip? Rearranged? (i.e. TX -> ND-job -> SFR)

Would I need to take my vehicle first to the work site instead of the hotel in TX when arriving? Leave from the work site instead of hotel at end?

Thank you.