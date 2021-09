Does the company require to make its stock optionable/weekly or not optionable/regular? or it's the OCC who controls this (depending on option trading volume?? ) and how often does this occur, if I want to choose some stocks to trade there options, can I be sure those stocks will still be weekly (or optionable in general) for at least two years from now, or the optionable and weekly stock list changes regulary during the year?