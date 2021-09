When the option is at close, the extrinsic value should be zero, so why there are difference between bid (which has negative value as in the example below) and the ask (which has still $7 value over instrinsic) ?

Example: This is SDC stock on September, 10 . it closed at $5,15. the strike 5 call option bid at close is $13 (13-15= -2), and the ask is $22 (22-15= 7), and I see this happens often (not just this example), what is the explaination ?