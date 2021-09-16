When I sometimes scan down after hours price changes, I notice tickers where there is a single last transaction that has an effect a huge effectattached picture gives example on the AH price. Who benefits from that price being skewed in one direction or another? Is that AH price used by institutions to determine their positions that effect getting a margin call etc? This is not an anomaly. I see it everyday on a variety of tickers. Sometimes you see an AH transaction like these that is unexpectedly followed by a regular AH transaction. For example, in the image attached, if there happened to be another AH transaction at 5pmEST for say 58 shares at $8.21, some time after that, before AH close, there will be another single share transaction like the one at 4:02pm to drop the AH price by 8% in this example. Thank you