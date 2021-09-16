I am stuck in a position where I am not able to make a final decision. I have started working as a Data analyst full-time employee 5 months back. I have around 900USD invested in a company. I make 500USD a month. and my credit card bill is 760USD. The due date is next Monday 4 days left. I have 10USD in my savings account. I have invested in a company that has enough potential to give me 3 times the return of my invested amount in a year, I guess.

Here's how I am thinking to tackle this situation.

Take 760$ from my friend and pay him back in 2 months. I'll be broke for two months then I'll be fine. But I don't know how I will survive these two months. This is one is simple sell all my stocks and pay cc bill. But I don't want to break my investment.

How am I supposed to tackle this type of situation wisely?