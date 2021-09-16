0

I am stuck in a position where I am not able to make a final decision. I have started working as a Data analyst full-time employee 5 months back. I have around 900USD invested in a company. I make 500USD a month. and my credit card bill is 760USD. The due date is next Monday 4 days left. I have 10USD in my savings account. I have invested in a company that has enough potential to give me 3 times the return of my invested amount in a year, I guess.

Here's how I am thinking to tackle this situation.

  1. Take 760$ from my friend and pay him back in 2 months. I'll be broke for two months then I'll be fine. But I don't know how I will survive these two months.
  2. This is one is simple sell all my stocks and pay cc bill. But I don't want to break my investment.

How am I supposed to tackle this type of situation wisely?

Improve this question
New contributor
Daman is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Daman is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.