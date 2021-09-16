I began working as a full-time Data Analyst 5 months back. I make $500 a month and I have $10 in my savings account.

I have about $900 invested in a company which I believe has the potential to return 3 times my investment in a year.

My credit card bill is $760 and the due date is next Monday (4 days away).

I see two possibilities:

Borrow $760 from my friend and pay him back in 2 months. I'll be broke for two months and then I'll be fine. But I don't know how I will survive during these two months.

Sell my stocks and pay the credit card bill.

However, I don't want to end my investment. I am unable to make a final decision. How do I resolve this situation wisely?