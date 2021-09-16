1

I began working as a full-time Data Analyst 5 months back. I make $500 a month and I have $10 in my savings account.

I have about $900 invested in a company which I believe has the potential to return 3 times my investment in a year.

My credit card bill is $760 and the due date is next Monday (4 days away).

I see two possibilities:

  • Borrow $760 from my friend and pay him back in 2 months. I'll be broke for two months and then I'll be fine. But I don't know how I will survive during these two months.

  • Sell my stocks and pay the credit card bill.

However, I don't want to end my investment. I am unable to make a final decision. How do I resolve this situation wisely?

Don't invest money that you cannot afford to lose at least in the short term. Don't lend or borrow from friends you cannot afford to lose, same with family members. Don't borrow money to invest that you don't have covered somewhere else.

In your case you should be focusing on controlling your expenses (i.e. your $760/month credit card bill) and building up your savings.

Oh, and this:

I have invested in a company that has enough potential to give me 3 times the return of my invested amount in a year, I guess

Probably not! you're setting yourself up for a failure.

