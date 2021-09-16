I'm reading Beating the Street by Peter Lynch.

And quote "buy stocks from the Moody’s list, and stick with them as long as they stay on the list"

I've tried to look for this list in Moody's website but didn't find anything. The only thing I found in Google is https://dividendvaluebuilder.com/dividend-achievers-list/. It's similar but does not seem to be provided by Moody's.

Does anyone know where to find it?