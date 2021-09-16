Here is the relevant paragraph from Beating the Street, chapter 3:
Moody’s Handbook of Dividend Achievers, 1991 edition — one of my favorite bedside thrillers—lists such companies, which is how I know that 134 of them have an unbroken 20-year record of dividend increases, and 362 have a 10-year record. Here’s a simple way to succeed on Wall Street: buy stocks from the Moody’s list, and stick with them as long as they stay on the list.
Moody's Corporation sold its publishing business in 1998. The publishing business was later named Mergent, and acquired by FTSE Russell in 2015.
The list in question is now known as the Mergent Handbook of Dividend Achievers. Check your local library to see if they have copies. Alternatively, contact FTSE Russell to find out how to buy it. It appears that it is still being published, but it is no longer featured prominently. Less than 5 years ago, Mergent still mentioned its handbooks on its website, but now, it is not even mentioned at all!
These physical publications are getting less popular over the years, as they are replaced by online subscription databases. For example, S&P used to publish various stock catalogs that were easily available on Amazon, but they have stopped doing so. The Standard and Poor's 500 Guide was last published in 2013.