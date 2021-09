So, I had someone message me. Then have me buy a reloadable visa. Set it up. Sent the card info then I got an email from green payment dot .com stating I have had a new account made for me with some money and I’m order to access the funds I need to buy an Apple Card $200-$400 or to get Bitcoin in order to use the access code to gain access to the money in the account and to gain account approval. Is that a scam? Seems like one to me.