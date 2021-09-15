0

I've never done estimated taxes before and I found out today is the last day for the June 1 - August 31 period to pay estimated taxes. I went to the IRS site and saw how I can do it but there is something that isn't quite clear to me.

Since I missed the previous 2 periods (Jan 1 - March 31 & April 1 - May 31), can I not try to pay those in the same form that I pay June - August)?

One thing someone told me about estimated taxes is that it's always better to pay more than you think so you don't get penalized later but I don't really think that means just pay thousands more to cover myself for the previous periods I missed.

Thanks!

You can (and probably should) pay any missed quarterly taxes as soon as you can.

You will probably have to pay a penalty but the interest charges will be minimized.

