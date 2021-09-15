I'm an owner in $HUT8. Yesterday after market close they announced a secondary offering of 15% of the shares.

I understand this is dilutive for the shareholders, and today it seemingly led to a drop in stock price of around 15%.

But I was thinking it through and don't understand why the drop was so hard as it was. It's almost like that the dollars raised in this offering are valued at $0?

This company is not in any financial trouble, so why is it being marked down so heavily?

