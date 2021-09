Before my VAT registration date I submitted various quotes, won the jobs and almost completed all of the work. (They are non VAT registered people that I have done the work for.) Now I have my vat number and am VAT registered it's time to invoice those clients. They will be very annoyed if I now add VAT to their bill because it was never mentioned at the time. (Some of these jobs were started weeks & months before my VAT registration date and I'm based in the UK).