As Flux said, "中国新年" is a literal translation of "Chinese New Year". CNY is 人民币 in Chinese.

USD, EUR and CNY are not known from English. They are known from ISO 4217 stanadrd.

In fact, ISO 4217 could be different from what people ordinarily use. For example, CNY (ISO) is called RMB in China, CAD (ISO) is called CDN in Canada.

To determine the local translation of ISO 4217, one does not simply look at translated versions of ISO 4217, but rather the equivalent local standard.

For example, China has published "National Standard" GB/T 12406-2008, where it contains Simplified Chinese names of each ISO currency on Page 9 and beyond.