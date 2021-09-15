I saw that Lebanon or Zimbabwe facing very complex problems in their economy.

I am from Sri Lanka I heard news every day that our country doesn't have enough US dollars. So the government has restricted importing vehicles and so many other limitations on non-estinal products. So they try to save dollars. The main reason for that is(I think) we have a lot of foreign loans and now we don't have the tourist industry because of covid 19.

And Sri Lanka rupee depreciates against the dollar.

I have around LKR 2 Million (which is equal $10,000) savings. What can I do with this money because if the rupee depreciates against the dollar very quickly like in Lebanon or Zimbabwe I know LKR 2 Million will be nothing.