I saw that Lebanon or Zimbabwe are facing very complex problems in their economy.

I am from Sri Lanka. I hear news every day that our country doesn't have enough US dollars. So the government has restricted importing vehicles and pub limitations on many non-essential products. So they try to save dollars. The main reason for that is (I think) we have a lot of foreign loans and now we don't have the tourist industry because of COVID 19.

Sri Lanka rupee is depreciating against the US dollar.

I have around LKR 2 Million (which is equal $10,000) savings. What can I do with this money because if the LKR depreciates against the USD very quickly like in Lebanon or Zimbabwe, I know LKR 2 Million will be nothing.