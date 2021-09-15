2

I saw that Lebanon or Zimbabwe are facing very complex problems in their economy.

I am from Sri Lanka. I hear news every day that our country doesn't have enough US dollars. So the government has restricted importing vehicles and pub limitations on many non-essential products. So they try to save dollars. The main reason for that is (I think) we have a lot of foreign loans and now we don't have the tourist industry because of COVID 19.

Sri Lanka rupee is depreciating against the US dollar.

I have around LKR 2 Million (which is equal $10,000) savings. What can I do with this money because if the LKR depreciates against the USD very quickly like in Lebanon or Zimbabwe, I know LKR 2 Million will be nothing.

Improve this question
New contributor
Balla is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2

If you want to hedge your currency risk, you would exchange your rupees for some other currency or commodity. But if your government is concerned about its solvency, it is likely placing restrictions to prevent everyone from doing precisely this and driving the rupee down further.

The classic commodities for conserving wealth would be value-dense materials like gold. But it is likely that you would have to pay a high premium for gold in your country given the situation. At least, if there is something you eventually want to buy, like a car, and you can buy it now at a reasonable price, you could decide to do so now rather than take the risk of future price changes.

Improve this answer
2
  • Car price is too high in Sri Lanka now(since sri lanka has around 400% car tax rate car prices are high even before this crisis, now it is worst after restrict importing vehicles). 2018/2019 Toyota Premio/corolla around LKR 15 - 20 million (around $75,000 - $100,000). For just LKR 2 million ($10,000) I can buy only some very old Nissan or Toyota cars with the year 1990-1995 and some Indian cars before 2005.
    – Balla
    10 hours ago
  • Would buying a house or land be an option?
    – gaefan
    3 hours ago

Your Answer

Balla is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.