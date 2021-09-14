0

I'm beginner in stocks. I know that public companies can sell their stock shares, but what about renting them for a period of time and getting them back? Are there any certain examples that a company rented a part of its ownership for a period of time?

I've heard about bonds, but is bonds operation same as renting stock shares?
Also (mostly) in Islamic countries, there's a term Sukuk that I think in comparison with bonds, it's more similar to renting stocks.

  • It is theoretically possible, almost anything between property can be agreed upon by two parties. I'm not aware of this as a practice, although there are some rough analogs to it such as with warrants and some employee options agreements with certain privileges (like 83b elections in the US)
I doubt it

It's hard to prove a negative, but the question on its face is almost a contradiction of terms.

Shares give you the ability to own part of the company... so the concept of a company renting this makes little sense. For example, why would a company want to rent you the ability to vote on decisions it makes? You could vote to not have to return the shares!

From the perspective of the rentee.. what do you expect to get out of the share? Typically most investors wish to get dividends and/or appreciation of the stock (maybe from future dividends). However, if you have to return the stock after a period... you lose any appreciation. Any dividends are at the companies discretion - it could simply wait until it has the stock back before paying them.

Now, shares can be rented - for example, to enable shorting - but this is not something that's usually considered in a companies interests. It works because shared have a value... that wouldn't necessarily apply if they had to be returned to the company.

