I am just curious that why don't binance allow bank deposit or payment through credit/debit card for INR? Is there some restrictions from Indian banks on this?

Why can't Binance implement something similar to what vested has implemented in the form of SBM bank? We have to transfer INR to SBM india branch and they internally transfer it to the US bank account and convert it to USD without any outward remittance charges (just the forex charges will be there)?