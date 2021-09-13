I am looking into trading options with an eye towards something that I would eventually do as a business. For the purposes of this question, let's assume I am working with a modest portfolio, like $25k

If I find a stock that I think is going to go up, I know enough to realize that I need a Bull spread. However, I don't know what you need to factor in to decide whether you want a Bull Call Spread or a Bull Put Spread. On paper, both will make you money when a stock goes up, right? So what's the proper approach to evaluating between the two?