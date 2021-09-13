0

I have this problem that I have found difficult to solve. First am not a professional accountant so it might be a bit obvious to accountants bear with me. I will explain the question with an example

Let say John Company Ltd sales cleanliness service to its customers, on credit. The CEO decided to give discount for all its Customers for the services it offered on Sept. The Invoice to customer X is generated and looks like this sheet:

Invoice In Spreadsheet

Now an accountant needs to post to the General Ledger all the transactions to the affected accounts. As Far as I know, without Sales discount I would just credit sales with 423.73, credit tax with 76.27, then debit AR with 500 (I used this generator to get the numbers).

Now my question is, with Discount added, what will be the T-accounts in the general ledger?

3
  • Your question is very difficult to follow and I am not able to understand what it is you are trying to ask. Please proofread and edit the question to make it clearer. Thanks!
    – jwh20
    38 mins ago
  • let me try rephrasing. Sorry for being confusing
    – Stefano Mtangoo
    36 mins ago
  • Check if the question is clear now
    – Stefano Mtangoo
    25 mins ago

