I have this problem that I have found difficult to solve. First am not a professional accountant so it might be a bit obvious to accountants bear with me. I will explain the question with an example

Let say John Company Ltd sales cleanliness service to its customers, on credit. The CEO decided to give discount for all its Customers for the services it offered on Sept. The Invoice to customer X is generated and looks like this sheet:

Now an accountant needs to post to the General Ledger all the transactions to the affected accounts. As Far as I know, without Sales discount I would just credit sales with 423.73, credit tax with 76.27, then debit AR with 500 (I used this generator to get the numbers).

Now my question is, with Discount added, what will be the T-accounts in the general ledger?