I am 30 now (India) and planning to invest 1000Rs SIP monthly for my Child. My plan is to increase this 10% every year and invest only in NIFTYBEES ETF.

This is purely long-term (more than 30 years) and I will continue investing for 25 years post which my son can continue the same for his retirement.

Is this possible to do? what are the things I should take care before initiating this?

Thanks