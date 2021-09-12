Sometimes, when doing UPI transfer the transaction goes into the pending state. I read somewhere that in that case we shouldn't make another txn to the same beneficiary and wait for 48 hours. After 48 hours, the txn can pass or fail.



Now, in case I am making a payment to an offline merchant and the money is debited from my account but is not credited into merchant's account, I can't ask merchant to wait for 48 hours. So, is UPI really reliable for paying money in cases where the money transfer needs to happen immediately?