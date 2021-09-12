

For someone with D-Visa (family reunion with a BlueCard holder), that will start earning from YouTube soon, do they need to apply for a special tax ID (freelancer or something)? How do then pay their taxes? And what should be the tax class configuration? Currently it's class 3 for the worker (blue card holder) that earns the most, the other partner does not earn anything, but will start earning soon from YouTube.

