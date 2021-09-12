0

For someone with D-Visa (family reunion with a BlueCard holder), that will start earning from YouTube soon, do they need to apply for a special tax ID (freelancer or something)? How do then pay their taxes? And what should be the tax class configuration? Currently it's class 3 for the worker (blue card holder) that earns the most, the other partner does not earn anything, but will start earning soon from YouTube.
Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.