I check credit karma notifications and I got one that my credit score just went up 3 points. Funny because the only transaction I had this month so far was an accident.

I was on a free trial subscription service that ended, so it automatically billed me 279 dollars for the year. I contacted support and they refunded me. Two days after that, I get a notification from credit karma that my score went up by 3 points and I didn't do anything.

Is it a coincidence or did somehow that refund consider me as "paying off" my credit card?