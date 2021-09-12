0

I check credit karma notifications and I got one that my credit score just went up 3 points. Funny because the only transaction I had this month so far was an accident.

I was on a free trial subscription service that ended, so it automatically billed me 279 dollars for the year. I contacted support and they refunded me. Two days after that, I get a notification from credit karma that my score went up by 3 points and I didn't do anything.

Is it a coincidence or did somehow that refund consider me as "paying off" my credit card?

Improve this question
1

I'm sure it's due to something other than the $279 refund. Two days is not enough time for that to take effect. Perhaps your credit balances have changed or something else in your profile crossed some threshold. It's hard to say for sure.

But a 3 pt. change is also fairly insignificant. A credit score can move by quite a bit, +/- 10 or more, just due to normal monthly credit card usage.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.