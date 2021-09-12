Most of us think in terms of what's profitable to use and what's not. It's easy to apply to business related expenses because you know how much money it will bring you back.

But there are other things like:

Health Vacations Comfy home

While health is obvious, I would argue that we need vacations as well as a comfy house (rather than cheapest) to be more productive and happier in general. So, I struggle with prioritizing them. Like how much of the budget I should spend on health? How many vacations I should take?

It's just not me, I've noticed many peoples who chase wealth during their whole life, and later regret neglecting on their health. Some just spend it all, and later are poor.

I understand it depends upon me, but let's say I am not good at prioritizing stuff and I am one of the person who chases wealth all his life, only to regret it later. So, are their some guides or articles, or general feedback, which I should consider to make the decision correctly.