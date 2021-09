A company is growing at a constant rate of 8%. Last week it paid a dividend of $3.00. If the required rate of return is 15%, what is the price of the share three years from now?

My initial thought was to calculate the present value, and then just compound it to a FV that is 3 years from now.

Heres what I did,

PV = 3/ (0.15-0.8)

and then FV = PV(1.15)^3 = $65.18

But this is apparently incorrect. The correct answer is 58.31 according to my book. Why is that?