Is it ok throw away my unused checks?

No. If you feel that you want to get rid of them. You should destroy them. Put them through a shredder. Burn them. But don't throw them away.

If they aren't destroyed then somebody could use them to empty your bank account.

Will my bank complain if in a few years I ask for a few more checks and they realize that I didn't use most of the checks they initially gave me?

No they won't complain. The part of the bank that wants to sell you new checks will be happy to do so. That new box of checks costs money. Check their website to see how much they charge.