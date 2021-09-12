When I opened my Bank of America a years ago, I was given >50 checks. So far I've only made 2 checks. Therefore, I'd like to dispose of all my checks except for a few ones, to reduce the number of items in my place. Is it ok throw away my unused checks? Will my bank complain if in a few years I ask for a few more checks and they realize that I didn't use most of the checks they initially gave me?
1Checks usually come in booklets of 25 or 50, so tearing out a bunch from one booklet and throwing them away is not going to significantly reduce your item count.– jamesqf3 hours ago
@jamesqf I was given 4 or 5 booklets.– Franck Dernoncourt1 hour ago
Is it ok throw away my unused checks?
No. If you feel that you want to get rid of them. You should destroy them. Put them through a shredder. Burn them. But don't throw them away.
If they aren't destroyed then somebody could use them to empty your bank account.
Will my bank complain if in a few years I ask for a few more checks and they realize that I didn't use most of the checks they initially gave me?
No they won't complain. The part of the bank that wants to sell you new checks will be happy to do so. That new box of checks costs money. Check their website to see how much they charge.
Unless your account includes "free checks" as a benefit (and I doubt BoA has this) then whenever you need more checks you will pay for them. It's relatively common to provide an initial supply of checks with a new checking account but not reorder checks. Those are usually ordered from the bank or a 3rd party check provider.
So it doesn't matter, one way or the other you will pay for new checks in the event you need them in the future.
But don't just "throw them away" as they contain information that could be misused by a bad actor. Shred them or otherwise make them unreadable before disposal.
If you have enough balance, you can temporarily switch to an account that gives you actual "free cheques", and you literally get free cheques. Even if you do not have enough balance, you may be able to switch to said account, pay one month of service fee, and order an "unlimited" amount of cheques to offset the fee. I remember being able to pick very nice backgrounds for my cheques once I did that.– Nelson4 hours ago
@Nelson if OP has used less than 1 check per year so far, it's unlikely they will get enough benefit to be worth structuring their choice of accounts around the benefit of getting "free" checks...– stannius1 min ago