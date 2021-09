When I opened my Bank of America a years ago, I was given >50 checks. So far I've only made 2 checks. Therefore, I'd like to dispose of all my checks except for a few ones, to reduce the number of items in my place. Is it ok throw away my unused checks? Will my bank complain if in a few years I ask for a few more checks and they realize that I didn't use most of the checks they initially gave me?