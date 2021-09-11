Basically the title. I'm using Brave Browser because I heard it pays you to view ads, and it does. I have 30USD worth of BAT right now. I just went through all the verification stuff in GEMINI, now it says I have 30USD of BAT. So if I sell this, do I need to pay taxes on it? I read from another post crypto requires taxes no matter how little the transaction is, I'm really not in the mood to add complexity to my taxes, so I feel like I'd just wait longer maybe once I have like 100USD+ in BAT to sell it so I don't have to keep doing the tax over and over each year.