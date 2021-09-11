0

I am trying to figure out formulas used in my friend's history of payments unfortunately I can't figure out how bank calculates some of them.

Variables:

  • Loan Amount : 160000 PLN (Polish Złoty)
  • Interest rate : 2,37%
  • Loan Term : 120 months
  • Payment is made each month on 15th or next working day.
  • Reference rate is updated every 6 months.
  • Year has always 365 days
  • Banks started charging interests from 2nd of October 2020
  • First payment 16th of November 2020 (because 15/11/2020 was sunday)

Knowing this stuff I was able to calculate monthly payment using PMT formula in excel

 PMT(Interest Rate/ 12;120;Loan Amount) =  1498,88
Payment date Rate Payment Interests Principal Balance Comment
16/11/2020 0,0237 1498,88 471,51 1031,37 158968,63 15/11/2020 is Sunday

To calculate Interest part I came up with this formula :

d = Days difference between 2/10/2020 and 16/11/2020 -> 45
Loan Amount * Interest Rate * (d /365) = 471.51

Next payments

Payment date Rate Payment Interest Principal Balance Comment
15/12/2020 0,0237 1498,88 309,66 1189,22 157779,41 30 days
15/01/2021 0,0237 1498,88 317,59 1181,29 156598,12 31 days

Here is another thing that I don't know how to calculate.

  • 02/10/2020 to 16/11/2020 => 45 days
  • 16/11/2020 to 15/12/2020 => 29 days but I need 30 to get correct interest
  • 15/12/2020 to 15/01/2021 => 30 days but I need 31 to get correct interest

Maybe I would be able to finally figure how data difference is calculate with more data, but there is another problem I am unable to solve.

At 21.01.2021 the interest rate drop by 0.05%, because bank became owner of the property and because of that they drop the rate.

Payment date Rate Payment Interest Principal Balance Comment
15/02/2021 0,0232 1496,81 309,85 1186,96 155411,16

I have no idea how 1496,81 and 309,85 were calculated. Please help.

