0

My auto insurance recommends taking out a policy with a liability limit of at least my net worth. This doesn't seem intuitive to me in that the less money you have, the more a big bill is going to hurt (and the more likely you are to go bankrupt).

To use an example, imagine there are two people: Alice with a net worth of $200K and Bob with $30K. By this advice Alice might take a policy with a liability limit of $250K and Bob with $50K. Now imagine they both got into similar accidents where they were sued for $100K. Alice would be fine (except for a higher insurance bill). Bob would loose his savings, and still be short $20K (and possibly bankrupt).

I'm not aware of one's personal liability in an accident being in any way limited by personal assets, so why would someone with a lower net worth want less insurance? The only reasoning I can come up with is that they would save a little more with a lower premium.

Improve this question
New contributor
Sudo Bash is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Sudo Bash is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.