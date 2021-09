I live in a condominium and have just been hit with a special assessment of approximately $40,000. I'm going to have to tap my home equity since I don't have this amount on hand, and would like to know if there are any pros/cons to a home equity loan versus a cash-out refinance that would make one preferable to the other. I have a fixed-interest, 30-year mortgage and the interest rate is about 1% higher than the current rates. My plan is to sell in 2-4 years. I'm not interested in a HELOC.