My friend has about 40K of credit card debt. Unfortunately, she has not got a job for about 1.5 year due to the COVID effect on the economy. So, she has not been able to pay credit card bills for about 5 months.

Someone says that there are 2 possible options for her:

Charge off : She may still need to wait for 1 or 2 more years to get a job because the economy is not going to recover soon. While not having an income, she will still not be able to pay for any settlement with the creditors. However, hopefully, she will be able to get a job in 1 or 2 years, and then, she will be able to pay for some settlement with the creditors. Bankruptcy : She will not owe any money to the credit card companies right after she is granted the bankruptcy status. (Note: Her total asset is not much. So, she may be able to file for and obtain bankruptcy).

It seems Charge off will stay on her credit report for 7 years. The Bankruptcy status will show up on her credit report for either 10 years (for Chapter 7 - bankruptcy) or 7 years (for Chapter 13 - bankruptcy). Is it true ?

Would someone please briefly highlight the pros and cons of Charge off vs. Bankruptcy ?