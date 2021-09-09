Ignoring why I would do so, I am wondering if it is possible to take out a personal loan (at, say, ~6% annual interest) and then pay back the principal + any interest back within a short time (within a month)? Basically, do loans allow for faster-than-scheduled repayment?
2Most do, but depends on the terms of the loan. There are often fees just for taking out the loan in the first place as well. You can't avoid paying those. Read the fine print carefully.– Seth R33 mins ago
It will depend on the terms and conditions of the loan you take. Some loans have penalties on early repayment while others do not.
...and others have potentially significant service fees that have more or less the same effect. 32 mins ago
"Immediately" per the title, mortgage refinance loans and many other consumer loans are covered by the Truth in Lending Act providing a Federal 3 day "right of rescission", where you can cancel the loan within 3 days and owe nothing.
Pennsylvania separately provides a 3 day right to rescind for any contract over $25 where a salesperson called or came to your house -- I exercised this with a door to door privatized electricity seller who would not leave. I finally accepted it and rescinded the next day.