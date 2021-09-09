I am new to stocks and I am using an application that's called Wealthsimple. The application shows different account types (non-registered, TFSA, and RRSP) but I don't understand really what are the differences.

I read online that the differences are related to taxation (like here: Investments beyond RRSP and TFSA, in non-registered accounts?) but still, it's not clear for me. I am living in Canada and I am new to the taxation system as I used to live in a country that has no taxation system.

My goal is to buy stocks and sell them (short-term trading). So, Which account type should I use? Can someone please give an example of the differences?