I am owed money from the IRS and live in Sweden.

They sent me a check but I live in Sweden and it is very expensive to cash a foreign check here (or any check for that matter).

On my tax return I filled in my US bank account and clearing numbers (it is an account with Wise) but for whatever reason they ignored them and sent me a check to my address in Sweden instead.

Is there any way to cancel that check and instead get it as a deposit in the bank account?