I am a non-resident US citizen who has received some money as a check. I do not have a US postal address and have never lived there, nor do I intend to visit the US in the near future.

Is it possible for me to setup a US bank account from abroad without a US address and without physically entering a bank?

Once doing that, is it possible to cash the check by post? And then use a service like Wise to convert it to my local currency?

(I live in Sweden where checks haven't been used in years and so it's nearly impossible to cash it without very high fees)