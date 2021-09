The boss of the company (not based in the UK) I used to work earlier, has sold his company. He is giving a cash gift to certain ex-employees which he intends to transfer from his personal account. He himself is not a tax resident of the UK.

My question here is: do I need to pay tax on the amount given that it's a gift?

P.S. Not sure if this information is needed, but I have moved to the UK last year and am a tax resident of the UK for this FY.