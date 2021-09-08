0

Source (in German, please use Yandex Translate) Post-Zahlungen mit absichtlicher Verzögerung and Warum dauern Banküberweisungen immer noch so lange?

Many e-banking users are unaware that despite electronic processing, payments may not be triggered and credited immediately. Postfinance even delays payments with payment slips additionally in order to generate interest - to its benefit.

PostFinance builds in a delay of one day for money transfers, but at Migros Bank transfers are made after just a few minutes.

Now my question:

  • Are these artificial delays (same country source and destination) for profit also standard in other countries? Or are there quasi real time transfers there?
Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.