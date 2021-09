Consider LEAPS on stocks on BNTX, GME, MRNA, TSLA or ETFs like XSD, SOXX. They've all rocketed in price, and their IV too. Once their IV drops, I'm thinking of buying them. I've been following some of these LEAPS for the past year, and I DO SEE their IV dropping six months after a spike.

How can I estimate or predict when their IV will drop? Is there some formula from quantitative finance? But I unschooled at math. Haven't done or used any calculus since I was 18!