Sometimes people make mistakes. The checkout process at stores often involves manual data entry which is error prone. For example, a customer could be charged $49.99 for a product worth $49.49.

These tiny differences often aren't worth pursuing but they cause transactions to become unbalanced:

2021-09-07 * Store
    Expenses       $  49.49
    Credit Card    $ -49.99

It's also important to record the fact that the error occurred. Adjusting the real value of the product to reflect the mistake isn't a viable option.

How do I account for this in ledger?

3

Does it matter?

In this case you were charged $49.99. Your card record shows $49.99. Your account entries show $49.99. You really did pay $49.99 in expenses, so "expenses" should show $49.99.

The fact that it was "worth" $49.49 is irrelevant. Things change their "worth" all the time as prices fluctuate. If you got it on sale for $48.99 would you record $49.49 as expenses and $0.50 as "sale discount"?

Unless you specifically wish to keep track of such errors for some reason, ignore them.

1
  • It matters to me. I like recording these details. Your sale example is also interesting to me. By recording that information, I could generate reports such as how much money I've saved by buying products on sale. Really neat.
    – Matheus Moreira
    31 mins ago
1

I created an Errors account that can be used to absorb the remainders of transactions.

2021-09-07 * Store
    Expenses       $  49.49
    Credit Card    $ -49.99
    Errors

Any remainder will be added to the Errors account and the transaction will be balanced.

It is now possible to track how much money has been lost due to human error:

ledger balance Errors

It is even possible to figure out where the errors are coming from:

ledger register Errors --related
1
  • What decision point would actually be impacted by collecting this information? This does not seem worth the time to implement.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    9 mins ago

