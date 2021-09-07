Sometimes people make mistakes. The checkout process at stores often involves manual data entry which is error prone. For example, a customer could be charged $49.99 for a product worth $49.49 .

These tiny differences often aren't worth pursuing but they cause transactions to become unbalanced:

2021-09-07 * Store Expenses $ 49.49 Credit Card $ -49.99

It's also important to record the fact that the error occurred. Adjusting the real value of the product to reflect the mistake isn't a viable option.

How do I account for this in ledger?