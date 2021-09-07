Sometimes people make mistakes. The checkout process at stores often involves manual data entry which is error prone. For example, a customer could be charged
$49.99 for a product worth
$49.49.
These tiny differences often aren't worth pursuing but they cause transactions to become unbalanced:
2021-09-07 * Store
Expenses $ 49.49
Credit Card $ -49.99
It's also important to record the fact that the error occurred. Adjusting the real value of the product to reflect the mistake isn't a viable option.
How do I account for this in ledger?