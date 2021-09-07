I have check made out to me by my son but he did not sign check on right side, can I deposit into my account, I plan to endorse check on back
Generally speaking if a check is not signed it is not valid and cannot be cashed or deposited. You should get your son to write a new one (or sign the one you have).
2Why not just have him sign the current check??– RonJohn14 hours ago
@RonJohn Good point. 2 hours ago
Without a signature, there's not even a hint that your son meant to authorize the check. The possibilities for fraud are endless.
That's why it requires his signature. (I seriously doubt whether the bank would accept it.)
A check without signature is just a worthless piece of paper. On the other hand, if you deposit it online, it might be processed automatically, and if your son doesn’t complain, it might just work.
Don’t try it though, it looks too much like a try on fraud. There is too much risk of getting needlessly in trouble.