4

I have a check made out to me by my son but he did not sign the check on the right side. Can I deposit it into my account? I plan to endorse the check on the back.

Improve this question
New contributor
Patricia Ann Locke is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 6
    Are you saying that he didn't sign it at all, or that he did sign it, but not in the correct place?
    – Dan C
    5 hours ago
  • Well, ask him to sign it. Is something preventing you from asking him to sign it? If the signature was left blank then it's possible they are purposely delaying the check for one reason or another. Do not forge a signature or else you would be committing a crime.
    – MonkeyZeus
    4 hours ago
8

Without a signature, there's not even a hint that your son meant to authorize the check. The possibilities for fraud are endless.

That's why it requires his signature. (I seriously doubt whether the bank would accept it.)

Improve this answer
8

Generally speaking if a check is not signed it is not valid and cannot be cashed or deposited. You should get your son to write a new one (or sign the one you have).

Improve this answer
3
  • 2
    Why not just have him sign the current check??
    – RonJohn
    19 hours ago
  • @RonJohn Good point.
    – DJClayworth
    7 hours ago
  • Could be a grown son that doesn't live near the OP.
    – chepner
    3 hours ago
4

A check without signature is just a worthless piece of paper. On the other hand, if you deposit it online, it might be processed automatically, and if your son doesn’t complain, it might just work.
Don’t try it though, it looks too much like a try on fraud. There is too much risk of getting needlessly in trouble.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Patricia Ann Locke is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.