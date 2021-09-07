I have a check made out to me by my son but he did not sign the check on the right side. Can I deposit it into my account? I plan to endorse the check on the back.
6Are you saying that he didn't sign it at all, or that he did sign it, but not in the correct place?– Dan C5 hours ago
Well, ask him to sign it. Is something preventing you from asking him to sign it? If the signature was left blank then it's possible they are purposely delaying the check for one reason or another. Do not forge a signature or else you would be committing a crime.– MonkeyZeus4 hours ago
Without a signature, there's not even a hint that your son meant to authorize the check. The possibilities for fraud are endless.
That's why it requires his signature. (I seriously doubt whether the bank would accept it.)
Generally speaking if a check is not signed it is not valid and cannot be cashed or deposited. You should get your son to write a new one (or sign the one you have).
A check without signature is just a worthless piece of paper. On the other hand, if you deposit it online, it might be processed automatically, and if your son doesn’t complain, it might just work.
Don’t try it though, it looks too much like a try on fraud. There is too much risk of getting needlessly in trouble.