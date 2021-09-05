The value of dow jones industrial average total volume indicator "$TVOLI" is just about 50,000 , while there are millions of shares traded each day in these 30 stocks. How is this indicator calculated and in which unit its value ?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
The value of dow jones industrial average total volume indicator "$TVOLI" is just about 50,000 , while there are millions of shares traded each day in these 30 stocks. How is this indicator calculated and in which unit its value ?