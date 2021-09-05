Since Pandemic I had lost my job and borrowed money or money sent by my parents from saving but I couldn't write it down as I am financially illiterate/bad with maths. Now and in past, it has caused me a lot of stress in my life.

The only way I see it is to write down via tallying from my banking app and from reference but how do I write it down e.g. My money vs borrowed money vs gifted money and find out how much I borrowed and got gifted so when the time comes, I can return the favor.

I realized that most of the problem is not being able to write down each item but writing down each dollar/pound seems a huge task.

How do I solved this problem and make it a habit so I can teach my children as well