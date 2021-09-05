Context: I'll be converting from F1 to H1b VISA this October and with the new job, I'm thinking of investing in target data / index funds for the long run until I return to India. I currently live in the US. I have sum of savings that I want keep invested in US Stock market index and target date funds (even when I return to India)
Here's my questions:
- Which brokerage providers would you recommend I open an account on given that I'm an Indian who might later return to India (in about 5 years or so)? I'm asking because I have savings that I want to invest in target data / s&p500 index funds and I would want a brokerage that's easy to operate from the US and from India later. How would you rank Fidelity versus TD Ameritrade versus Schwab versus etrade from return to India perspective?
- Should my strategy be to invest using a US-centric brokerage right now, then later when I'm return to India, liquidate and transfer from say, Fidelity (US-centric), to a more international broker like IB (interactive brokers)? Or should I start with international brokers like IB to begin with?
- I've been considering Fidelity. From R2I perspective, is Fidelity safe when I return to India? I know they allow us to update address from US to Indian address. But are there any limitations or concerns when operating a Fidelity account from India? Is TD Ameritrade better?
Thanks in advance for any help. Just looking to make sure my money isn't "stuck" if I return to home country.