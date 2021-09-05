Context: I'll be converting from F1 to H1b VISA this October and with the new job, I'm thinking of investing in target data / index funds for the long run until I return to India. I currently live in the US. I have sum of savings that I want keep invested in US Stock market index and target date funds (even when I return to India)

Here's my questions:

Which brokerage providers would you recommend I open an account on given that I'm an Indian who might later return to India (in about 5 years or so)? I'm asking because I have savings that I want to invest in target data / s&p500 index funds and I would want a brokerage that's easy to operate from the US and from India later. How would you rank Fidelity versus TD Ameritrade versus Schwab versus etrade from return to India perspective?

Should my strategy be to invest using a US-centric brokerage right now, then later when I'm return to India, liquidate and transfer from say, Fidelity (US-centric), to a more international broker like IB (interactive brokers)? Or should I start with international brokers like IB to begin with?

I've been considering Fidelity. From R2I perspective, is Fidelity safe when I return to India? I know they allow us to update address from US to Indian address. But are there any limitations or concerns when operating a Fidelity account from India? Is TD Ameritrade better?

Thanks in advance for any help. Just looking to make sure my money isn't "stuck" if I return to home country.