I worked for a startup for many years and as a result I have a lot of shares in a company that went public via a SPAC deal. I know it's risky but I'm choosing to sell them over a period of a few years to reduce the tax impact.

Recently my brokerage (Fidelity) popped up an offer to lend out my securities, specifically my startup stock because it is in high demand (presumably due to heavy short interest). They claim an interest rate of 10.875%, and with the amount of shares I have the income would be quite substantial.

Obviously an ~11% interest rate in the current environment sounds too good to be true. I understand there is a default risk; how likely is this? Fidelity says it "provides collateral at a minimum of 100% of the loan value"; does this amount change with the stock price? My concern is if the value of the stock goes up, it would increase the default risk to somebody shorting it, at the same time it would increase the amount I would lose in such a scenario.

Is there anything else I should be aware of here?