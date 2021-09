If yes, suppose i went long 3x on asset of price 100 and you were in opposite side (short 3x),

now price slowly went up to 125, you closed your position. But since it is perpetual, i can keep my position as long as i can maintain.

Now since you closed and i didn't who is in my opposite side? What if i closed the position at price 200 ? Who will incur the loss for the profit i made?