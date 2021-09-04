I'm trying to figure out if I should accept a job offer in NYC.

Here's tax bracket information for NYC.

Here's federal tax information.

I'm trying to figure out how much of what I'm being paid I'll be able to take home to cover all my expenses.

My question is, if I make $10, I know that it'll be taxed at 4% by NYC and 10% by the federal government. My question is if I'm left with:

$10*(1-0.14)

or

$10(1-0.04)(1-0.10)

In other words, is federal income tax calculated after city tax, is it vise verasa, or do they both happen at the same time?